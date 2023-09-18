Actor Ravie Dubey on Sunday showered love on his ‘Jamai Raja’ co-star Nia Sharma, as she is celebrating her 33rd birthday.

Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, Ravie dropped sizzling pictures with Nia from a party. In the photos, the duo can be seen twinning in white.

While Ravie Dubey looks dapper in white shirt and matching pants, Nia Sharma looked hot in satin white sleeveless dress.

Ravie Dubey sported a heavy bearded look, while Nia Sharma opted for a dewy makeup look. The former can be seen keeping his hand on Nia’s shoulder, while both posed for the cameras. He captioned it as: “Always wishing well for you. Have a super year ahead Nia…stay incredible #happybirthday”.

Having worked together in the television show ‘Jamai Raja’, and the sequel ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ that streamed on OTT, Ravie shares the most crackling chemistry with Nia.

Touted as his best and favourite co-star, Ravie has often expressed his fondness for Nia, and occasionally offer glimpses into the endearing and fun bond shared by the two.

From fiction to non-fiction in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, Ravie and Nia have always garnered love of the audience upon sharing screen together. On the professional front, Nia was last seen in ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10.

