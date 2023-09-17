Director Atlee Kumar is at present basking in the glory of the super success of Jawan starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara. After smashing the opening day record, the action thriller has pulled off an unprecedented response over its nine days with earning 735.02 crores gross worldwide and is on its way to cross the 1000 crore mark as fans are rushing to the theatres to witness the SRK magic.

Ever since the release of the film, there have been speculations about the sequel of Jawan. While some feel that the makers have openly given a hint of part 2 in the post credit of the film, a source close to the project has also revealed that the part 2 “will come while SRK is still jawaan”.

We had earlier reported a source revealing, “Everyone, including Khan Sahib (Shah Rukh Khan), is most excited about the sequel, and Atlee has asked his writers to speed up the process. Sequels are best served up when the original film is fresh in the audience’s mind. Yes, we know the Gadar sequel is creating history twenty-two years after the first film. But that is an exception. Jawan 2 will come while SRK is still jawaan (young).” But now it comes directly from the horse’s mouth.

In a latest interview with Pinkvilla, director Atlee said, “Every film of mine has an open end but to date, I have never thought of doing a sequel to any of my films. For Jawan, if anything strong comes to me, I will make a part two. I have kept an open end and I can come up with a sequel now or later. But definitely will come up with a sequel to Jawan one day.”

The filmmaker also said that if it was possible for him then he would surely make a spinoff on Vikram Rathore’s character. He said, “Vikram Rathore for sure. Vikram Rathore is my hero. Maybe one day, I will make a spin-off to that. Let’s see.”

When Atlee was asked about the reason behind not casting Thalapathy Vijay in a cameo appearance in Jawan, the director said, “There’s a reason why I didn’t ask a cameo from his (Vijay) end. I will write something for Shah Rukh sir and Vijay sir. Both of them have given best career arc in my life. Someday, I will crack a script for both of them and have them in a single movie.”

For the unversed, Atlee has given three successive hits – Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in Kollywood.

