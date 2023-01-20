Last week, we witnessed a high-voltage clash at the box office with Varisu and Thunivu locking horns. At the end of the extended first week, we got our winner and it’s Thalapathy Vijay. Yes, the actor has left Ajith Kumar far behind in India as well as worldwide collections, earning his sixth consecutive film to score a double century globally.

Yes, you read that right! Vijay has scored his sixth 200 crore grosser and that too in a line. Interestingly, he and Rajinikanth are the only Tamil superstars who have delivered six films in a 200-crore club globally. However, even Thalaiva didn’t do it in a consecutive manner, which very much proves Vijay’s box office supremacy in recent times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all started in 2017 when Thalapathy Vijay first tasted the success of his first 200-crore film with Mersal. Yes, his and Atlee’s combination has always been lethal and this time their duo got appreciation from the entire world. Since then, Vijay’s every film has hit the double century, no matter how critics rated it. The latest example is Varisu, which despite mixed reviews, is putting on a solid show at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s 200 crore grossers globally:

Mersal (2017) – 259 crores gross

Sarkar (2018) – 253 crores gross

Bigil (2019) – 296 crores gross

Master (2021) – 223 crores gross

Beast (2022) – 217 crores gross

Varisu (2023) – 229.93 crores gross (still running)

What do you think about Thalapathy Vijay’s winning streak? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates & stories!

Must Read: RRR Box Office (Japan): Jr NTR & Ram Charan’s Film Continues Blockbuster Run, Here’s How Much It Earned In 88 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News