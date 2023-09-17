Ever since Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar’s bond has been the highlight and there are indeed no second thoughts about it! Though initially the two strangers were at loggerheads, after spending time together in the Bigg Boss house their feelings and thoughts towards each other changed. While being locked inside the reality show, Jiya had expressed her feelings for Fukra Isaan and since then their #AbhiYa has been shipping all over the internet.

Recently, the two also collaborated on a music video titled Judaiyaan and are often spotted together post their Bigg Boss journey, sparking their dating rumours. However, it seems that all is not well between the two anymore.

It all started when Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and Jiya reunited and spoke about the deserving winner of the season. This didn’t go down well with the audience, as many of them felt that it was a jibe at Abhishek Malhan, who was the first runner-up of the show.

Have a look:

Soon after the video about the discussion between Elvish and Jiya surfaced online, netizens expressed their disappointment and many even slammed Jiya for allegedly taking a dig at Abhishek despite their bond.

Now, Jiya Shankar has taken to her social media handle to slam the trolls for spreading unnecessary hate and negativity. Jiya shared her view on the incident and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Crazy how some people are still fighting on the internet and spreading hate! I tend to laugh on things easily thats in my nature anyway since “some” of you needed to hear it from me – that was a taunt for me too since I’ve said it many times publicly that 🐼 deserved to win! As if this would make any difference go ahead say what you want to! Rest its not my fight , not my words ! But still want to spread hate ? Go ahead waste your energy on stupid things. Love you too.” However, Abhishek Malhan is yet to respond to the same.

Check out the tweet:

Crazy how some people are still fighting on the internet and spreading hate !

I tend to laugh on things easily thats in my nature anyway since “some” of you needed to hear it from me – that was a taunt for me too since I’ve said it many times publicly that 🐼 deserved to win !

As… — Jiyaa Shankar (@heyshankar_) September 16, 2023

