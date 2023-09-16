Sunil Grover is one of the most popular names in the television industry and is slowly transitioning towards Bollywood and has done a handful of OTT shows. He’s currently basking high on the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, where he played an important role and received love from fans. On to the series of new events, Sunil, in a new interview, has hinted at returning to The Kapil Sharma Show as he still enjoys wearing a saree onscreen when he plays different characters. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sunil enjoys a huge fan following among fans, especially on social media and has over 6 million followers on Instagram. The actor, who is private about his life, often gives a glimpse of his professional life on the photo-sharing platform and, occasionally, a sneak peek into his personal life as well.

In a conversation with ETimes, Sunil Grover opened up about his time away from television and said, “I was busy doing web shows and films, but I love the television medium; it is wonderful. Even today, if someone offers me a good role on TV or asks me to act like a woman, I will do it. I have played a woman so many times on shows, and I still enjoy wearing a sari and entertaining the audience. I will never get bored of wearing a sari.”

For those who don’t know, Sunil used to play the role of Gutthi in Comedy Nights With Kapil, and his character was one of the most pivotal characters in the show, which changed his career trajectory over the years. After his alleged feud with comedian Kapil, he decided to quit the show and never returned.

But since he’s always up for entertaining his fans and doesn’t mind portraying the character of a woman on screen, we hope he returns to The Kapil Sharma Show soon.

