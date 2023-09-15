Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Dipika Kakar and Falaq Naaz were amongst the best friends of the television industry. However, their friendship went kaput when Kakar allegedly didn’t stand and support Naaz when her family faced tough times during Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case. For the unversed, after TV actress Tunisha took the drastic step, her co-star and alleged boyfriend and Naaz’s brother Shezaan Khan was accused of abetment of suicide.

A couple of weeks back, Falaq was seen slamming and bashing her former good friend Dipika for not showing her support and calling her even once during the whole fiasco. She had gone on to accuse Dipika of losing her identity after marrying Shoaib Ibrahim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now in a recent interview, Falaq Naaz has once again launched her attack on Dipika Kakar and revealed when their friendship went down the hill. Dipika is currently enjoying motherhood after welcoming a baby boy prematurely. Recently, Falaq opened up about the same and said that she has stopped expecting from people as some of them have broken it..

Falaq Naaz told ETimes, “Life mein Kabhi Kabhi aisa ho jaata hai jab aap kisi ke saath acchi dosti mein rehne ke bawajood saalon baad bhi alag ho sakte ho. And there are times when you can feel a connection with someone within a few hours. These bonds, connections are decided by the universe and are very deep. There are times in life when people’s priorities change, and I can’t be someone’s second option. Ke jab koi free ho Tabhi baat karega Mujhse… I’m not asking that you speak to me daily. But when I’m in trouble, at least stand with me, show your support.”

Later when asked when they friendship hit the rocks, Naaz stated, “Our relationship started to fall apart slowly, it did not happen overnight. Priorities changed from her side and not mine. Meri Shaadi nahi hui Abhi tak… (laughs).”

Later when Falaq was asked if she will call and speak to Dipika to revive their friendship she confidently said, “Yes, Lad lenge, we will fight and then patch up again. Never say never, khuda Na Khare koi musibat aaye, but I’m always there for her. God forbid, I don’t want anything wrong to ever happen to anyone in life.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Falaq Naaz and Dipika Kakar’s wrecked friendship. Who do you think should extend and olive branch?

Must Read: Anupamaa Is Winning The TRP War, Moving 4 Ranks Ahead Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, But The #2 Is Getting Dangerously Close!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News