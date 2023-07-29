TV actress Falaq Naaz has been making headlines ever since last year. The actress who is a prominent name in the industry stood up for her brother Sheezan Khan when he was accused following former girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. After her legal battle in favour of Sheezan, the actress became a contestant on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 and her rumoured romance with Avinash Sachdev became the talk of the town. As the actress is now out of the Bigg Boss house, she recently set the record straight about his bond with Avinash and revealed how her former boyfriend broke up with her due to their religious differences.

Falaq made her acting debut in 2011 with the hit TV show Devo Ke Dev…Mahadev. She further established herself as a leading actress and starred in various serials.

Following her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naaz recently got candid about her life during her latest interview with Siddharth Kannan. During the interview, Falaq recalled her past relationship and said, “there was a person in my life who handled and supported her while she had many responsibilities on her shoulder. But, due to some circumstances, it did not continue, maybe due to Hindu-Muslim…” She continued how she still misses her former boyfriend as he treated her with love. The actress further clarified that there was no issue between her and her boyfriend and the only reason behind their split was their religious differences.

Clearing the air between her and Avinash Sachdev, who viewers thought will become a couple soon, Falaq confirmed that it is too early for them to be linked together as she had her own definition of love. She said, “This is too early if I and Avinash are being linked together. I believe in patiently moving forward in a relationship and love, for me, is something very precious.” Falaq Naaz further confirmed that she is looking for marriage and not a fling.

Coming back to her previous relationship, Falaq Naaz revealed that it went on for 3-4 years. When asked if she was in a live-in relationship with the guy, the actress said, “I don’t believe in live-in relationships. It’s worst. If you want to live together then get married please.” Naaz added how she and her former partner even involved their families in their relationship. But, it was their families who “abruptly cut off with her” as she cited the reason behind her break-up. Ending the topic, Falaq said she does not have any complaints and did not want to come between her partner and his family. She added, “Ab Hindu-Muslim hai to hai.”

