Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shocked everyone when she accused Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, of s*xual harassment. She lodged an FIR against him but recently revealed that there had been no updates on the case. In fact, she even revealed that her witness, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, was allegedly influenced by the producer.

The actress played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodi in TMKOC and became a household name in the nation. But according to Mistry, as soon as the controversy erupted, her life changed completely. She recently shared that women in society have been treating her differently. Scroll on to learn more.

As per Indian Express, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared with ETimes that she wanted to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2019. But she was not allowed to as Asit Kumarr Modi reminded her that the production was doing well and if she left the show, her payments would be seized. She further added that after she raised her voice against the producer and accused him of s*xual misconduct and toxic work culture, most of the women in her society refused to acknowledge her.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said that 99.9 percent of the women in her society had stopped talking to her. This has come as a shock to the actress and baffled her completely. The actress further added that the ‘typical aunties’ of society give her looks and say different things to her. While she admitted that she never had close friends in society but even the ones who were cordial with her, avoid her and ignore her from a distance itself.

For the unversed, Mistry filed the complaint and made the revelation in May this year. She accused Asit Kumarr Modi, TMKOC Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj as well.

In her new allegations, as per ETimes, she has revealed that the producer has allegedly tried to influence her witness, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, by clearing all his payment dues recently.

