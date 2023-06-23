Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. However, the sitcom has been in the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. Jennifer Mistry, who has been with the show for a long time, levelled some serious allegations against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi, and showrunner and operations head, Sohil Ramani.

She levelled charges of s*xual harassment, use of criminal force on any woman with the intention to outrage and insult the modesty of a woman. Now, Ramani hits back at Mistry, saying she has resorted to lying and baseless questions. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah showrunner Sohil Ramani says, “If Jennifer Mistry had so many problems with the show and the producer, why did she come back and join us in 2016? Nobody had forced her. Why did she message Asit bhai ki, ‘Main sudhar gayi hoon, sir mujhe ek mauka do’? So, I am unable to understand her issues.”

Ramani further adds that he can’t wrap his head around the fact that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress, who was once a friend, has dragged his name, too. “I don’t understand what grudge she holds against me. I was only doing my job. As part of the company protocol, I did what I had to when she left the set for personal reasons without informing. She even misbehaved. If you work for a company, there are certain rules that you need to follow. If you’ll come late or do things that affect smooth functioning, the production team will speak out,” he explains. He adds, “Humne toh daanta bhi nahi. Sirf pyaar se samjhaaya tha. Jab repetitive hone laga, toh humne daanta. So, all this is nothing but a publicity stunt.”

Sohil Ramani also supports Modi’s statement that he’d take legal action against Mistry’s complaint, adding that he himself has several proofs, which he can produce when needed. Jennifer Mistry reacting to his statement, admitted she had no issues with the production unit at the time of rejoining the show.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said, “There were a few things that happened here and there and when I tried to raise my voice against it, mujhe chup kara dia gaya. Other than that, the only issue I faced was in January 2013, when they called me back four days after my father’s death. But that was all. Problems started after October 2018, and the incident of Asit s*xually harassing me was around March 2019. I have phone call recordings of Sohil harassing me, shouting at me and misbehaving.”

