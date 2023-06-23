Currently, the whole nation is talking about the recently released film, Adipurush. Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film’s been at the receiving never since it hit the screens on June 16. So much so that the negative word of mouth also leads to a drop in box office collections. Amid anyone and everyone bashing the film, Uorfi Javed has slammed ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna.

Ever since the film was announced, the ‘Mahabharata’ actor has been bashing the film left, right and centre. After the film was released, he took to his YouTube channel to talk about Prabhas starrer. A few days later, he was seen telling a portal that the Adipurush team should be burnt alive at fifty degrees. Well, his comments don’t seem to go down well with Bigg Boss OTT fame.

Recently, Uorfi Javed took to her social media account to react to Mukesh Khanna’s ‘burnt live’ comment about the Adipurush team and said he should be behind bars for provoking violence. Taking to Twitter, Uorfi Javed wrote, “Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai , Mai maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat infact I feel this guy should be out behind bars for provoking people to incite violence.”

Reacting to her Tweet, a user wrote, “Thodi nahi bahut hi buri he. Wo admi Pagal nahi. Director chu…ya he. Isse achchhi to Ramlila hoti he.” While another said, “Log nange ghum rahe hai, hum bole bhi na.”

Yar ye Aadmi Poora Pagal hai , Mai maanti hu movie thodi buri hai but please guys koi kisi ko Jalana mat infact I feel this guy should be out behind bars for provoking people to incite violence . pic.twitter.com/LHNWdP54ss — Uorfi (@uorfi_) June 22, 2023

For the unversed, while speaking to ANI, Mukesh Khanna had said while bashing Adipurush team, “They should not be forgiven. Yesterday, I said on my channel that this whole team should be burnt standing at fifty degrees.” Adding, “Mujhe laga tha ki itne critcism ke baad jab poora Hindustan khada ho gaya toh ye mooh chhupaenge. But ye bole, ‘Valmiki ji ka version tha, fir uske baad mein Tulsidas ji ka version tha, fir uske baad mein Ramanand Sagar ji ka version tha. Ye mera version hai. Arey bhai, who the hell are you?”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Uorfi Javed slamming veteran actor Mukesh Khanna for provoking violence? Do let us know.

