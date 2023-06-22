Prabhas has been receiving a lot of flak for his portrayal as Lord Ram in Adipurush. The Om Raut film tried to attempt Ramayana in a modernised form and got brutally attacked and outright rejected for the same. But we wonder if this would affect the actor and his upcoming film Project K’s storyline which is said to be loosely inspired by Mahabharata.

Earlier, it was reported that the film starring the Baahubali actor, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is a modernised and adapted version of Mahabharata where Big B plays Ashwatthama and Prabhas plays a version of Karna! The backdrop for the film would be World War 3!

The science fiction film was also reported to be based on the tenth Avatar of Vishnu, which is said to take place in Kalyug according to the mythological stories. The premise definitely seems interesting, but owing to the Adipurush backlash, where Prabhas played Ram, his playing a modern avatar of Karna, sounds like a brave step at this hour. Scroll down more to read details about Project K.

In a report by Pinkvilla last year, a source spilled beans on the details of Project K and said, “Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film is inspired by Ashwathama. In fact, he also has a big action sequence alongside Prabhas in the film. The audience would get to see a full-fledged action avatar of Big B after a long time.”

Even producers for the film called the film to be based on the modern Avatar of Vishnu in an interview with a Telugu Youtube channel which was later translated and quoted by Newsroom Post. “The picture features supernatural and science-fiction aspects. It revolves around the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but it’ll be heavy on emotions. We’ve also enlisted the help of four to five renowned stunt directors to supervise the action scenes. Everything in the movie will leave you speechless,” confirmed the producer Ashwini Dutt in an interview last year.

So, it is clear that Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, is based on the timeless Indian classic Mahabharata, with the Third World War and Lord Vishnu’s 10th Avatara in Kalyug as the backdrop. Adipurush actor would play a character loosely inspired by Karna after playing Ram, and Bachchan Sr would play a modern version of Ashwatthama.

Interestingly, earlier, many films have been based on Mahabharata and Ramayana, presenting a modern version of the story. While Shah Rukh Khan claimed that his action-gaming film Ra. One was inspired by Ramayana with Ra.One and G.One versions of Ravana and Ram. Even Soorah Barjatya’s film Hum Saath Saath Hain is said to be a modern dramatised version of Ramayana.

Talking about Mahabharata, Prakash Jha’s Rajneeti was one of the closest films to draw parallels. It was loosely yet brilliantly inspired by Mahabharata. Hope, Prabhas’ new offering Project K and his version of Karna impress the audience this time. Are you excited for the film? Let us know in the comments section below.

