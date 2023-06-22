Deepika Padukone is now a global name. From working with A-lister actors in Bollywood as well as Hollywood, she had also graced red carpets at Met Gala, Cannes and Oscars. However, the actress made it big in the Hindi film industry with the film Om Shanti Om along with Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. Her ‘ek chutki sindoor’ dialogue is still quite famous among the audience.

But did you know Deepika once had a huge crush on Arjun Rampal? Yes, that’s right. And we stumbled upon an old gem video today where the actress talked about it. Keep scrolling to watch below!

Deepika Padukone’s one of the fan pages ‘deepikaforlife’ shared an old video on Instagram, where a young Deepika Padukone could be seen getting asked by an interviewer whether it was difficult or challenging to shoot those violent scenes in Om Shanti Om with Arjun Rampal. To that, the actress shared, “I couldn’t quite digest the fact that Arjun was doing this to me because he is one of the most good-looking men I have ever seen. And I have had this huge crush on him, so more than anything but during shooting, I would just keep looking at him.”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by deepika padukone fanpage✨️ (@deepikaforlife)

In the video, Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in an embellished outfit which she paired with ethnic jhumkas and glam makeover with a stone-studded bindi. As soon as the video hit the internet, DP fans and netizens started to comment on it. One of them wrote, “She’s not wrong. The man is gorgeous!”

Another one hailed Arjun Rampal and said, “I mean Arjun Rampal is fine af.”

“I mean who doesn’t have a crush on arjun rampal?” another one asked.

And, I mean, who doesn’t, really? We can totally feel you, DP. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

