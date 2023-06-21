Bollywood and Hollywood have always had a connection. Either through its actors or fans, the two industries have had some iconic crossovers over the years. While this connection continues, fans have reimagined a Bollywood-based Avengers: Endgame, using a scene from the 2002 film Jaani Dushman. Akshay Kumar as Iron Man, Suniel Shetty as Thor and more. You will be surprised to see Doctor Strange and Spider-Man in the clip.

The 2019 film Avengers: Endgame saw a plethora of Marvel superheroes coming together to fight against Thanos and his army. However, ahead of the war, several heroes planned out a strategy to bring Thanos down.

An Instagram user named @Bollywoodunderworldposting has shared a scene from the 2002 horror action film featuring an ensemble cast discussing how to take down a shape-shifting snake. As they have a serious discussion, the video editor imagined the characters as different superheroes from the MCU.

Akshay Kumar as Iron Man, Aftab Shivdasani as Hawkeye, Suniel Shetty as Thor, Sonu Nigam as Spider-Man, Aditya Pancholi as Captain America, Pinky Campbell as Captain Marvel, Rambha as Black Widow and Raj Babbar, dressed as a Church’s father, as Doctor Strange. The clip ends with Akshay Kumar’s character’s death in Babbar’s arms. The caption of the post read, “Jaani Dushman was the Avengers before Avengers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Underworldposting (@bollywoodunderworldposting)

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, “Suniel Shetty as thor exact dialogue,” while another penned, “Dr strange fits accurate af.”

A third Instagram user wrote, “Avengers : ek anokhi kahani.”

As Sunny Deol also played a crucial part in the movie, a fourth user wrote, “Ofcourse Sunny deol is the Hulk.”

A fifth one wrote, “itna relatable kaise ho sakta hai,” while another commented, “I don’t know why but Sonu Nigam as Spider-Man just makes so much sense!”

