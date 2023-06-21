Aishwarya Rai Bachchan needs no introductions. Often regarded as the ‘Most Beautiful Woman’ in the world, this Bollywood actress made a name for herself by being the first runners-up at the 1994 Miss India pageant and then being crowned Miss World the same year. In the nearly three decades that followed, Aish has entertained her fans with numerous films and even more fashionista moments.

Today, we are taking you to 1994, to the former beauty queen’s pre-Miss World days. We came across an old video of her slaying on the ramp, making eyebrows rise in what seems to be a braless ensemble. Scroll below to check out the video and read what fans say about it.

Shared to the Reddit thread ‘ClassicDesiCelebs,’ this old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is simply captioned, “Rare clip of Aishwarya Rai walking the ramp for Pierre Cardin at the Oberoi Hotel, Mumbai, 1994.” The video begins with a model walking the ramp in a black dress before the ‘Devdas’ actress takes centre stage and grabs all the attention.

In the old clip, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen dressed in a black dress that ends inches over her knees. The dress featured white panel work on the sides and elaborate fanned-out sleeves with white work around its edges. The actress completed the look with dangling black earrings, heels, and beautiful locks running free down her back.

While she rocked the ensemble, the grace with which she walked the ramp and turns at the end and then with her colleague proved she was the Queen even before she won the hearts of millions. Check out the video here:

Commenting on the video, one netizen wrote, “why does it look like she was braless” to which another replied, “I felt the same bro.”

Another fan of the actress commented, “I mean, she’d beat even any of the best American supermodels till date on her poise and the sheer elegance and eccentricity she possess while presenting herself.”

Let us know in the comments what you think of this old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan setting the ramp on fire.

