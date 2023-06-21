When Om Raut had announced the film Adipurush with a star cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, people started to wait and anticipate the movie’s release. However, after the teaser dropped, Adipurush faced a massive backlash from the viewers as they couldn’t believe what they saw with such bad VFX and CGI effects. Now that the film is finally received, even though it minted a little bit of moolah in the first 2-3 days, the box office numbers dropped as the audience couldn’t digest the ill-portrayal of Ramayana.

While Prabhas played Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon played Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana (Lankesh). However, do you know Saif was not the actor who was first approached for the role by Om Raut? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Amid all the controversy, Saif Ali Khan garnered a little appreciation for his acting skills. But before he was roped in, Om Raut had thought of casting someone else in Ravana’s role. As per a report of DNA, the makers of Adipurush had gone to Ajay Devgn to play Lankesh’s role. However, he did not accept the offer stating his busy schedule.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn had worked with Om Raut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was widely appreciated not only by the audience but was also felicitated with an award at the 68th National Film Awards.

Even though many viewers commented on these reports that Ajay Devgn could have been a better choice for the role, thank God he didn’t at this point of his career as he would have faced equal backlash for the movie’s ill-treatment towards the mythological history.

Back in 2020, reports were rife that Ajay Devgn declined the offer to play Ravana because he wanted to play Ram in the movie. However, later Ajay’s spokesperson told ETimes, “Mr Devgn has not been approached by the makers of ‘Adipurush’ for any character in it.”

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know who you would have preferred more – Ajay Devgn or Saif Ali Khan (as he is)?

