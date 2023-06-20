Salman Khan has been entertaining the masses with blockbuster entertainers for years. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has tried delivering at least one film each year, but it seems like the actor’s lineup is currently drying. As per reports, this situation is not the result of the absence of scripts but the actor’s concern over the lack of good scripts.

Is Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s unimpressive box office collection the reason Khan is paying extra attention to the script? For those who don’t know, KKBKKJ’s lifetime collection is estimated to be around 110 crores. While reports claim Salman has been offered several films, the actor has reportedly not given his not to any and may likely film YRF’s Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan post Tiger 3 if no other film is zeroed in by the start of 2024. Read on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about Salman Khan being picky about the scripts he picks now, sources close to Salman Khan told Pinkvilla, “Salman has been approached by a lot of filmmakers, which includes some from his own camp. But for the first time in his 30-year career, there isn’t a film lined up to start any time soon.” They added the lack of good scripts had left Bhaijaan a little concerned, but following his visit to the US, he seems to have decided to sign on for films with substance, mostly outside of his home productions.

Talking about what Salman Khan’s next, the source informed the publication, “Salman is committed to shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan from the first quarter of 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan. The film is planned as the biggest cinematic event of Indian Cinema, and he is excited about this visual spectacle with his friend, Shah Rukh Khan. 2024 will entirely be invested in shooting for Tiger vs Pathaan film.” The source further informed that the exact timelines are yet to be locked, but the film will tentatively go on floors from February/March 2024.

As per the source, Khan isn’t excited by any of the scripts that are coming his way, apart from the Vishnu Vardhan film produced by Karan Johar. The insiders stated, “Lot of meetings have taken place and another one will take place soon. But the catch here is the time required for pre-production, as given the scale at which Vishnu has envisioned his subject, it would require 4 to 5 months of prep before taking it on floors.” The source added that all the modalities can be figured out only once the stakeholders arrive at a decision. “There’s also a possibility for the Vishnu Vardhan film to be a follow up to Tiger vs Pathaan. But it’s all in the ifs and buts space at the moment as the most important factor is a yes from Salman for the film.”

As per the website, Salman Khan is also awaiting a narration from Sooraj Barjatya for Prem Ki Shaadi. As per the source, “This is a film which can be fast-tracked to go on floors this year. The script has been in development for the last few years and if Sooraj is ready with his draft by July, there is a minor chance for Prem Ki Shaadi to kick off from October and go on till February for a Diwali 2024 opening. However, Salman and his team are still waiting to hear an update from Barjatya and they are not willing to pressurize him to complete his writing just for the sake of taking the film on floors.”

As per the source, whispers of Bloody Daddy director Ali Abbas Zafar – who is in the Khan camp now, probably meeting with Khan soon have also begun doing the rounds. “However, the Ali Abbas Zafar film is not one that could start before Tiger vs Pathaan, as Salman is yet to even hear the subject that Ali has for him. Just the hygiene conversations have happened between the two with a formal meeting expected soon,” the source shared.

As per the source, Salman Khan will either kick off Sooraj Barjatya’s next or the Vishnu Vardhan film next if things meet the timelines – if not, Khan will begin work for Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. The source revealed, “He is clear, he doesn’t want to start a film for the sake of it. If nothing exciting comes his way or if things do not materialize at the right time, it’s going to be Tiger vs Pathaan next for SK followed by all the other films, which will be locked and ready to unleash by the end of 2024. The deadline to start a new film before Tiger vs Pathaan is October.”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush: KRK Claims Not Prabhas But Kartik Aaryan Was First Approached To Play The Lead Role In On Raut’s Film, Calls Him “Lucky” For Not Doing It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News