Korean boy band BTS – consisting of members V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga and RM, is currently one of the biggest musical groups in the world. Formed in 2010, the Bangtan Boys’ fans are called ARMY, and now they seem to be angry with rapper Badshah. The reason for it is they feel he insulted the K-pop band members.

Fans of the band aren’t pleased after hearing the lyrics of the rapper’s new song Issa Vibe (from the film Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor). In the song, the artist can be heard saying – ‘Haaye Ni Tere Nakhre, Yeh Such Diva, Tujhe Handle Nahi Kar Sakta, Koyi Mere Siva | Playlist Bad Bunny BTS Biba, Har Raat Beer Peeni Hai Tujhe Kiba.’ The word ‘biba’ – which, as per BTS fans, means ‘pretty woman,’ has irked the ARMY, leading to the artist being trolled on social media.

Scroll below to check out what the band’s ARMY has to say about Badshah mentioning the K-Pop band in Bloody Daddy’s Issa Vibe.

One fan added, “BTS ke samne badshah jese singers kuchh bhi nahi hai right army.”

Trolling Badshah, another added, “Wdym Badshah included BTS in his lyrics! Man knows where clout and hype comes from.”

A third added, “Don’t like Badshah I love you BTS we army are always with you.”

A fourth noted, “They are legends and no one can replace him the one and only BTS.”

Another added, “Army don’t worry, haters actually don’t hate BTS, they are just jealous about that they are not BTS. BTS forever.”

One more added, “Badshah hate bts because he knows he can’t be popular like bts.”

Another commented, “I really can’t imagine some Bollywood artists use BTS for popularity really I am shocked…”

Another ARMY member commented, “Haters gonna hate players gonna play. We Army love BTS forever.”

One more added, “Your are absolutely true every artist have their own unique beautiful…if we talk about BTS they are Korean naturally they are white colour which looks so attractive and they respect all there artist friends we know that.. I never heard that they talk about skin colour… Even when they talk there Idol types of girls they never focus on skin colour. .. they jst want their girl l is sweet kind and simple n naturally beautiful. That is why we love BTS always. They are very pretty very handsome… God will bless them all.. BTS.”

Check out the thread here:

Wdym Badshah included BTS in his lyrics! Man knows where clout and hype comes from — 𝘡𝘢𝘪⁷🪻 (@delulutannies) June 19, 2023

