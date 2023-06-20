Selena Gomez’s Alex Russo and Jennifer Stone’s Harper Finkle’s friendship in Wizards of Waverly Place was indeed something that every teenager looked up to. The duo set best friends goals in the show and left everyone in awe of their bond. While the show ended over a decade ago, Stone recently revealed that the creators once planned an Alex-Harper spinoff, but Selena refused to do it.

Selena began her career while she was just a kid with the show Barney and Friends from 2002 to 2004. She further continued to do small gigs and later ventured into music under Disney. The singer-actress also signed up for Wizards of Waverly Place’s soundtrack alongside starring in it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back, following its massive popularity, actor David DeLuise, who played the role of Jerry Russo on the show, hosts a podcast called Wizards of Waverly Pod. For his latest edition, the actor invited actress-turned-nurse Jennifer Stone to take the viewers back to the sitcom and discussed a spinoff that the audience missed due to Selena Gomez.

During the show, Jennifer Stone was answering fans’ questions, when one suggested an Alex and Harper spinoff. In her reply, Stone said, “Now, I don’t know how true this is, but I was told that it was pitched to Selena Gomez.” She continued, “And I’ll have to ask her this. I’ve actually never asked her this, but I was told that it was pitched to Selena to do a Harper/Alex spinoff and she said no, ’cause she had a lot of other things going on.”

However, Jennifer Stone was not entirely sure if it was true and said, “That’s what I was told. I don’t know how true that is. I don’t know if that really happened. I’m not sure if Selena even remembers that.” When the host suggested Jennifer and Selena had a reunion when they visited their apartment, she replied, “I think they were setting up for that. That’s why somebody was like oh yeah, they thought about that and approached her before they like got into the process of it.”

While the spinoff would have been a good idea, Stone mentioned how Selena Gomez had a lot on her plate in the past decade and they both wanted to explore more in their careers. She said, “Looking back, it would have been great, but the thing is is like, where we both were at that time, we just wanted to explore other things.”

For the unversed, the Wolves singer made an appearance on te podcast earlier this year and mentioned how she regrets not staying in touch with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars. She added that she had the best time of her life on the show and loves her colleagues.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Hottie Elizabeth Hurley Was Asked To Rate Hugh Grant’s S*x Skills & Gave Him A Perfect 10/10 Despite Breaking Up With Him Proving ‘Exes Can’t Be Friends Too!’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News