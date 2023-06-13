Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship is now a myth, but there was a time when the two Hollywood musical stars were madly in love with each other. And this resurfaced old video is proof of the same. Scroll below to watch the clip and see how JB was blushing when he saw Selena calling him while he was giving an interview.

For the unversed, from 2010 to 2018, Justin and Selena had been in an on-and-off relationship. There were many hardships and several breakups, but they would come back to each other no matter what. However, after 2018, things changed completely, and JB went ahead to marry Hailey Bieber while Sel is living her life on her terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the old video that is resurfacing again after it went viral on YouTube, Justin Bieber was giving an interview to a radio channel when the singer was interrupted by a call. On pulling out his phone, he saw a name and introduced the person as his mom. When he was asked to put it on speaker, Justin said, “Hey Mom, we’re on at the radio station say hi to everybody.” And from the other side, we could hear a laugh that sounded very similar to his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Then that suspicious voice which was probably from Selena Gomez, further said, “Sorry, I didn’t mean to interrupt, I just miss you, Justin,” and Justin Bieber also responded with, “I miss you too, mom”. Then the interviewer suspected that the person sounded younger than his mom, and Justin tried to cover it up by saying his mom had him when she was only 18. And Selena also played her part in confirming it. The interviewer further said, “Let him have his private conversation with his mom” while pulling his legs.

Check out the video here:

As soon as the video started to resurface, netizens poured their comments on it. One wrote, “I could believe it’s his mom if he didn’t make it sound like this sus.”

Another one penned, “Selena understood the assignment.”

One of them commented, “When she said ” I miss you Justin ” I felt that.”

“Selena pulls out those acting skills. Nails it,” another one lauds the songstress.

Well, did you believe it was Justin Bieber’s mom? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Zendaya Denied Entry To A Restaurant Due To Her Strapless Crop Top? Here’s The Real Reason Why The Actress Decided To Leave The Place

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News