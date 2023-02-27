The star-studded SAG Awards recently took place in California and saw many actors turning heads on the red carpet, except Selena Gomez. The singer-actress, whose show Only Murders in the Building was nominated, seemingly opted to skip the award show. While she has not revealed the reason behind doing so, a few reports are suggesting it has something to do with her web series.

Selena made her acting debut as a child actor with the children’s TV series Barney & Friends. She then went on to star in Disney shows, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only Selena Gomez, but her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were also absent at the award show. The two senior actors were competing against each other in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category. While the three of them did not attend the award show in person, they did manage to leave the audience in splits with their virtual presence, a short comedy sketch, played at the beginning of the award night.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short opened the #SAGAwards with this feckin funny sketch. Tune in now: https://t.co/IwqelQVHRq pic.twitter.com/opH0kA3rlr — Netflix (@netflix) February 27, 2023

Now, as per Elle, Selena and her co-stars’ absence on the show was not related to the recent drama with Hailey Bieber, but because they are currently filming the third season of the Netflix series. Moreover, the Wolves singer was not individually nominated for any award. For the unversed, Ashley Park and Meryl Streep joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building, earlier.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. However, it did not win any of the awards.

Recently, Selena grabbed headlines for backing her best friend Taylor Swift as a video of Hailey Bieber resurfaced in which she mocked Tay. In response to the clip, Selena Gomez wrote, “So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be the best in game.” Soon after the drama, Selena also announced a break from social media.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Hints She’s Single Again Amid Drew Taggart Romance, Takes A Break From Social Media Toxicity As Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber Controversy Continues: “I’m Too Old For This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News