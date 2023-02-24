Selena Gomez is done taking sh*t from social media and announced a hiatus sometime back. Her move comes amidst massive drama between her and Hailey Bieber. The supermodel along with her BFFs Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are accused of bullying the pop star. And even though they have rubbished the claims, netizens have dug out old viral video of Justin Bieber’s wife gagging at Taylor Swift. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Selena and Taylor have literally been ‘best friends forever.’ While there have been many women like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Francia Raisa that she used to hang out with in the past, it was her relationship with Tay that survived through the thick and thin. They’ve always had each other’s back whether it was during award ceremonies or personal turmoil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There have been several videos of Hailey Bieber that seemingly take a dig at Selena Gomez. The latest one is her lip sync clip where she allegedly claims the Only Murders In The Building deserved the ‘body shaming’ she faced during Golden Globes 2023. While the beauty ignored it all calling it ‘silly’, Sel refuses to take any sh*t when it comes to BFF Taylor Swift.

A TikTok user resurfaced old footage of Hailey Bieber gagging at Taylor Swift. Reacting to the video, Selena Gomez commented, “So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game.”

Selena Gomez shows support for Taylor Swift under a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging after Taylor is mentioned. pic.twitter.com/uMl7VsgVq3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

Just not that, another comment by the 13 Reasons Why producer read, “I’m getting off social media. I have every right to defend my friends. Say whatever you want about me but MY people, I’d die for. Thanks so much.”

Well, clearly Selena Gomez has had enough! Social media is indeed toxic and we won’t blame her for taking yet another break.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Reacted To His Viral ‘Meme’ Expression On Lady Gaga Brushing Pass Him At Golden Globes: “I Just Didn’t Know…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News