Selena Gomez is all over the news but the reasons may not be the best for her mental health. Fans are convinced that Hailey Bieber and her gal pals Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are bullying her. There have been several instances now that support the claims, latest being the eyebrow fiasco. Amidst it all, the pop star has announced her break from social media. Just not that, she also hints at being single yet again!

As most know, Sel was all over the front page of tabloids after pictures of her bowling session with Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart surfaced on social media. She rubbished the romance rumours, only to be spotted with him hand in hand after a few days. They were twinning in black and the pictures were enough proof that they weren’t ‘just friends.’

In a new viral TikTok video, Selena Gomez lip-synced an audio that said, “Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single. Apparently you have to go outside and meet people. Like you actually have to go outside and talk to them. Yea, it’s gonna be a no for me.” It has only left fans wondering if her fling with Drew Taggart is over.

Take a look at the video below:

random but i feel like this is the first time i have seen selena wearing a watch pic.twitter.com/dL0qyE4N2h — ‘ (@littleselss) February 22, 2023

On the other hand, Selena Gomez has announced her social media break amid the allegedly continous attacks by Hailey Bieber and her girlfriends. It was Kylie Jenner who rubbished the claims to taking any digs at the Only Murders In The Building actress as she responded, “u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly” on TikTok.

Reacting to her, Selena wrote, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

Later, Selena Gomez shared a video addressing all the social media toxicity. She could be heard saying, “I’m very happy, I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world. I just couldn’t be happier. I love who I am. And yea, I’m going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I’m 30, I’m too old for this.”

Selena Gomez announces she’s taking a break from social media.#SelenaGomez pic.twitter.com/cc9mbe0Wmd — tscoverinfo (@tscoverinfo) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Selena recently dethroned Kylie Jenner as the Most Followed Woman on Instagram.

