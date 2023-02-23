On 21st February, Selena Gomez posted a video on social media where she lip-synced supermodel Bella Hadid’s audio. She even called her beautiful and her girl crush. That is now old news. After Gomez posted her clip where she said that she had accidentally laminated her brows, a few hours later, Kylie Jenner shared a close-up shot of her and Hailey Bieber’s brows on the photosharing app. Netizens called them out as they felt Jenner and Bieber were mocking Selena. Kylie has now reacted to these blasphemous claims; keep reading to find out what she said.

For the unversed, Kylie and Hailey have been really close friends for a long time, and as everyone knows, Selena dated Justin Bieber, who is now married to Jenner’s friend. The history among them is one big circus that seems to get messier by the day.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner posted a selfie on her Instagram story with written on it, “This was an accident????,” following a screenshot of the closeup of her and Hailey Bieber’s eyebrows leading to the speculations that it was a veiled dig at Selena Gomez. After that, Kylie took to one of the TikTok videos to hit back at them. Taking to the comment section, she wrote, “This is reaching. no shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” Pop Crave has reported it on Twitter.

Selena Gomez, who seems to have been done with all the negativity, reacted to Kylie Jenner’s comment and wrote, “Agreed @kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!” The fans also speculated that since Selena has surpassed Kylie in terms of the number of followers, the latter has done this out of spite!

Check out Kylie and Selena’s comments shared on Twitter:

Kylie Jenner denies mocking Selena Gomez’s eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/edyQ9HQhxq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2023

Currently, the supermodel Kylie Jenner has 380 million followers, while Selena Gomez has 381 million on their Instagram handle.

