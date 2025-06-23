Tom Holland’s name has become synonymous with Spider-Man, but despite that, the actor has been trying to make his own identity as Tom Holland in the industry by taking different roles. He is now busy shooting his upcoming Christopher Nolan drama, The Odyssey. However, one thing that stuck with him has been his height. The actor has often talked about and joked about his height being shorter than Zendaya’s during the promotions of Spider-Man movies.

Holland is 5’8. Despite the height issue, the actor has never seemed underconfident. Although he has used some tricks to make himself look taller on the red carpets, like adding lifts to his shoes, with time, he got comfortable in his own height and started to present himself as he is. For the unversed, he joined the Marvel cast and the Spider-Man universe with the 2016 film, Captain America: Civil War, and became sensational across the globe. So, scroll ahead to read about his tricks to look taller.

What Was Tom Holland’s Red Carpet Trick?

During an interview with GQ’s Men of the Year issue, the actor revealed how he would make himself look taller in front of the cameras on the red carpet. Apart from wearing lifts in his shoes, he would make himself stand close to the cameras. Yes, that’s right. While talking about it, Holland said, “One of my biggest faults is that I’m an impossible people pleaser. I don’t like the idea of people not liking me. So I will do whatever I can do to make that not the case.” This habit got blended into his obsession over his height issues. He said, “I’d do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me.”

He further told the media portal that with time, he has found the courage and confidence to be comfortable in his height. The Uncharted actor continued, “I cannot do anything about my height. I can put on more muscle.” Many might not know that he wore a muscle suit for this Spider-Man debut, but over the years, he buffed up, and the padding disappeared. He confirmed by saying, “Now I just have a p*nis cup.”

Tom Holland is known for being one of the hardest-working and dedicated actors in Hollywood. So, when he sets his mind on something, he tries to fulfil that. He kept on following an intensive workout regimen to build his muscles. But he has never undergone any limb-lengthening surgery to get taller. Even his height has often been a topic of discussion when he gets spotted with his girlfriend, Zendaya, who is 5’10.

It might have been tough for him, but Tom Holland has worked his way through this difficulty to gain his confidence back again.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Tom Cruise Almost Took Brad Pitt’s Oscar-Nominated Role In The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News