Miley Cyrus, who is currently enjoying at the top of chartbuster lists with his recent diss track ‘Flowers’ started her journey by being Disney’s cute little girl. As she started her career at the age of 11 as a child artist with the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, she was the envy of many children who wanted to work in Hollywood. While the show catered to younger audiences, Miley’s sudden shift in public image became a problem for Walt Disney Studios.

With the song, ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ released in 2010, her image was drastically overhauled with her brazen music video. The video raised problems for Disney as it featured their ‘Hannah Montana’ star writhing around with male and female dancers.

Back in 2008, Miley Cyrus posed topless with her back exposed at the age of 15 for a Vanity Fair photoshoot by Annie Leibovitz. The photo caused massive controversy with the picture she took for the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. Additionally, Jose Mendoza, an ex-Radio Disney assistant in its promotional department, revealed how the company took measures when its squeaky-clean image was threatened overnight by Miley’s new avatar following the photo shoot.

“I’m not kidding when I say that the NEXT DAY after this dropped Disney made us cancel EVERYTHING that was connected to Miley Cyrus. No radio play. No mentioning her. NOTHING” said the former employee of Radio Disney.

Disney’s ‘Hannah Montana’ premiered in March 2006 and introduced Cyrus’ character, Miley Stewart, a teenage girl. The character would spend her days attending school and her nights undercover as musical sensation Hannah Montana. As she left the show, she said, “Every morning, I was getting coffee jammed down my throat to wake me up. I just had to keep going, be tough, be strong.”

