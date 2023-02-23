A few days ago, director Todd Philips shared the first look of Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn from Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, aka Joker: Folie a Deux. Released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the fans considered it to be one of the best gifts one could ever get. Any news connected to the film just heightens the people’s excitement. There has been a huge rumour going about Gaga’s character, and if that comes true, then it’ll be quite the risk Phillips and team would take.

Before Gaga, Margot Robbie stepped into the role of Joker’s equally eccentric love interest in Suicide Squad, where Jared Leto was seen opposite her. Robbie continued her streak even after that, including her own solo film, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

Rumours suggest that in Joker 2, Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn will have a different origin. As per an insider KC Walsh via The Direct, it is being said that Gaga’s Harley will be a patient like Joaquin‘s Arthur in Arkham Asylum, unlike what happens in the comics. The insider shared the rumoured news on their Twitter account, and it read, “Rumor out of #Joker2 Harley Quinn will have a slight change to her character as she is a patient n peer of Joker, not his doctor in Arkham Asylum.” For the unversed, Harley Quinn in comic books was the psychiatrist of the Joker before he drove her to lose her mind only.

Rumor out of #Joker2 Harley Quinn will have a slight change to her character as she is a patient n peer of Joker not his doctor in Arkham Asylum pic.twitter.com/g7OVlQdOIe — KC Walsh (@thecomixkid2) February 22, 2023

The amount of excitement Joker 2 created, especially after it got Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar for his phenomenal performance, this news really hit the audience. Reacting to the rumour, Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn’s changed origin, one of the users wrote, “Off to a bad start already.” Another one wrote, “This movie is losing.” A third one said, “changing original source material, what a good start.” Another speculating the possible situation wrote, “What if….she is a former Doctor who is now a patient.” A fifth user commented, “That is NOT a “slight” change at all lol wtf. That’s a gigantic part of her origin story.” One of the users, straightaway expressing their dissatisfaction, wrote, “That’s Lame.”

RUMOR: Lady Gaga’s #HarleyQuinn will reportedly be a patient at Arkham Asylum in #Joker2 instead of a doctor like in the comics! Details: https://t.co/YgHYTOahoN pic.twitter.com/iOGQtCMz9F — DCU – The Direct (@DCU_Direct) February 23, 2023

It will all be revealed when Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s Joker 2 hits the theatres on 4th October 2024.

