Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have had one of the most talked-about divorces in Hollywood. Ever since they parted ways, the former couple has made several revelations about what hampered their paradise. In a previous interview, Angelina Jolie also recalled fighting with Brad Pitt for working with Harvey Weinstein.

Angelina and Brad began dating after they collaborated on their 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith. The two tied the knot in 2014 and have six kids. In 2016, Angelina filed for divorce which was finalised in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie has often talked about her struggle-filled journey in Hollywood along with her failed marriage. In a previous interview, the actor opened up about how she was assaulted by producer Harvey Weinstein during her early days. Despite her awful experience, Brad Pitt went on to work with the producer.

In a 2021 interview with The Guardian, Angelina Jolie shared her terrible experience when she worked with Harvey Weinstein. At the age of 21, Jolie played a role in the 1998 film Playing by Heart, which was executive produced by Weinstein. Talking about the incident, the actress said, “It was way beyond a pass. It was something I had to escape.” As a result, she warned others about Weinstein along with her then-husband Jonny Lee Miller. Angelina also refused to play a part in the 2004 film The Aviator as the disgraced producer was involved in it.

Further in the chat, Angelina revealed that Pitt approached Weinstein to bankroll his 2012 film Killing Them Softly against her wishes. Talking about how she reacted to the same, Angelina said, “We fought about it. Of course, it hurt.” Pitt had earlier worked with Weinstein in his 2009 film Inglorious Basterds.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Brad Pitt Admitted Getting A Restraining Order Against Leonardo DiCaprio Before Working With Him In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News