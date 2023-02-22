The Hadid sisters – Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, are two of the most well-known and highest paid actress in the industry at the moment and the credit for this can be attributed to their mom Yolanda Hadid. The Dutch-born former model is known for being tough (and sometimes even putting her daughter on strict diets) in order to keep the sibling at the top of the game.

But did you know, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality once thought her eldest daughter, Jelena Noura ‘Gigi’ Hadid was a lesbian? Well, if you are shocked, read on to know all about it and why the model’s mother thought so.

As reported by DailyMail in April 2019, Yolanda Hadid had once admitted that she believed her daughter Gigi Hadid was ‘a lesbian.’ The reason for her thinking so was because Zayn Malik’s ex-girlfriend loved to wear baggy basketball jerseys to school. Shocked? Well, we are sure you either have your jaw on the floor or are laughing you’re a*s out.

Yolanda Hadid made this confession while on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – the clip of which was released by Bravo as part of a mashup of scenes starring Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. In it, Yolanda can be seen telling her daughter – now a mother of one, that she believed her tomboy-esque fashion choices in the third grade meant she was gay.

In the scene – which takes place in the kitchen of the family home in California, Gigi and her mother are discussing her desire to return to her club volleyball team. Here Yolanda admits that she fears the sport is going to make her daughter too ‘bulky’ to succeed as a catwalk star. The mother is heard telling her then-17-year-old, “’Volleyball is a very masculine sport. Modelling a very feminine thing.”

Yolanda Hadid is then heard saying in her confession, “She’s gotta start building her career and that means sometimes we have to give up the things that we love to do.” The mother – adding that Gigi Hadid wants to be a model but misses the time she spent playing volleyball, said, “’These girls they train four hours a day after school so their bodies are big and bulky. I mean, they eat like men. I wanted her to develop as a woman.”

The clip then sees Gigi recalls her love for basketball and reminds her mother of a time in the third grade when she would wear nothing but baggy basketball clothes to school. She said, “In third grade remember I used to wear basketball clothes to school every day?” To this, her mother replied, “Yes, a Laker jersey, right? I thought my daughter was… a lesbian.”

Well, Gigi Hadid surely was left surprised by it.

