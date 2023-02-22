Anne Marie happens to be one of the most popular singers in the world. The Rockabye singer enjoys a huge fan following among her fans across the globe and is currently in India as she’ll be performing in VH1’s Supersonic fest. As her videos, post the ISKCON temple ‘Darshan’ goes viral on social media, the netizens are now targeting Bollywood celebrities in the comments section as she dons a casual look with a loose tee and jeans. Scroll below to watch the video.

Anne is very popular among fans across the world especially on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. The singer often gives a sneak peek of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site. We love her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed including her fancy photo dumps.

Now coming back to the topic, earlier today, Anne Marie was spotted in Mumbai post her ISKCON temple ‘Darshan’ and her video is going viral on social media. Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared her video on his Instagram.

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Anne Marie’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Hamare yha ka celeb sa jyada kapda bahar waale pahen ka aate.”

Another user video, “Ek international celeb jo body cover kiye ek सड़कछाप देसी celebs jo nange ghumte fark dekho sanskar pe.”

A third user commented, “Look at there attitude so simple n normal , aur ek hamare celebs hai 😅😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens targeting Bollywood celebrities amid Anne Marie’s spotting in Mumbai? Tell us in the space below.

