Canadian rapper and singer Drake is known not only for his music but also for his dynamic hairstyles. Well, it is understandable that to be in the entertainment industry, one has to stay updated and in vogue. Even his simple buzz cuts have something unique about them. Sometimes they are a hit, and sometimes a miss. But mostly, Drake knows how to carry himself confidently, and this time he has braided owls on his hair. While the singer might be ecstatic about the internet holds a separate opinion, and it’s sufficed to say that they are not impressed.

The label maker often stays in the news not just for his music but also for his extravagant lifestyle. The Champagnepapi made headlines for his fancy Super Bowl party. Like always, he didn’t miss on entertaining his guests.

The video clip of Drake’s new hairstyle has been shared on Twitter by the verified account Daily Loud. In the clip, Drake’s hair has been parted in the mid-section, which further gets divided into eye-like structures of the supposed ‘owl’. To make the eyes more prominent, the stylist used two rings to look like the eyeballs in the mix. The singer sported a well-groomed beard with a hairstyle. It looks pretty sick, TBH!

Moments after the video of Drake’s latest hairstyle was uploaded online, people started giving out their opinions in the comments, and as mentioned earlier, they were not that impressed by it. One of the users wrote, “Look like some fallopian tube to me”. Another one read, “Are you gonna send a howler to Ron Weasley?” A third Twitterati commented, “He should come out of the closet already.”

A fourth user commenting on Drake’s owl braided hair wrote, “I’m balding and bro decides to this with his hair I’m done,” a fifth one commented, “yeh kya bakaiti hain bhai”. Another sixth user wrote, “People have too much time and money.” While another comment read, “I’m high asf rn am I trippin or is it staring at me.” A seventh user wrote, “This ni*ga is pushing 40 and he’s asking his barber to put cute little patterns in his hair.” Ouch!

Check out Drake’s owl-braided hair here:

Drake gets an owl braided in his hair 🦉 pic.twitter.com/mqUSUpIYVl — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 22, 2023

What are your thoughts on Drake’s unique style? Let us know in the comments.

