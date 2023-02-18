This is the week that marks Marvel Cinematic Universe’s entry into phase 5 with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. But one of the most complex and anticipated projects in the lineup going ahead is Captain America: New World Order. The film technically is the first time Anthony Mackie’s first project as the new Cap after Steve Rogers aka Chris Evans passed on the mantle to him in Avengers: Endgame. But now there is a surprising update.

In the climax of 2019’s Magnum Opus Avengers: Endgame, we saw Chris Evans coming back from the past and aged. The old Steve Rogers handed over the Captain America shield to Falcon played by Anthony. This was an indication that the mantle now belongs to its new successor. Later we saw The Falcon And The Winter Soldier show Sam Wildon’s dilemma.

While we all are excitedly reading every single rumour and update about Captain America: New World Order, the newest is possibly the wildest one yet. As per the latest report, Chris Evans aka Steve Rogers is joining his successor in the fourth installment of the MCU franchise. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Giant Freakin Robot report, Chris Evans is set to make a comeback to the MCU in Captain America: New World Order. Before it confuses you even more, the scooper says that the actor will not be in a major role but will make a dent-making appearance in the scheme of things of the film. Which means the veteran will help Sam Wilson with something.

But interestingly, Chris Evans in the past has called his Captain America comeback to MCU a tall order. “I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to… It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it… It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order,” he had said as per the same poster.

Captain America New World Order is set to release on May 3, 2024. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

