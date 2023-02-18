Marvel Cinematic Universe has now officially entered the phase 5 of its run. The studio is fast moving towards the time they begin telling the stories of the veteran families of the comic universe. The day is not very far when the Multiverse saga will not just begin introducing the OG Marvel superheroes but even give them hefty storylines. One of the most anticipated projects in this lineup to grace phase 6 is Fantastic Four Reboot. While a lot is being spoken about it already, there is a new update.

If you aren’t in sync with the news, Fantastic Four Reboot will mark the debut of the oldest Marvel family in the MCU. The movie has been a part of the discussion since forever. Over the past year, we have heard multiple names speculated to be a part. The most spoken about was John Krasinski, Dev Patel, Emily Blunt for Sue Storm, and more. The latest report also brought in Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan in the bid.

While Saoirse Ronan fans have been celebrating the speculation for a couple of days, there is a new report that kind of puts an end to it. As per the latest news updates, Fantastic Four Reboot will be exploring the veterans in their 30s. There are some very interesting details and below is everything you need to know about the same.

As per Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic via Screenrant, the MCU bosses are planning to tell the story of the veterans in Fantastic Four Reboot in their matured age. The film is probably going to feature Reed Richards and Sue Storm as parents and will introduce their children Franklin and Valeria. Which means that the two will already be in their 30s. This rules out Saoirse Ronan won’t fit the bill. There are no confirmations yet.

However, recently talking to Entertainment Weekly about Fantastic Four Reboot, Kevin Feige said, “Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There’s certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU. And that’s something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they’ve been in the comics for 50 or 60 years.”

