Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, is allegedly happy with her daughter’s relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio. For the unversed, rumours broke that the Titanic actor, who recently broke up with Camila Morrone, is dating the supermodel. Fans went into a tizzy upon hearing this news.

While they were surprised to hear about the alleged new pairing, there is another reason why it came as a shock. Over the years, people noticed how Leo only dates women under 25 and breaks up after they turn that age. The same was with Morrone. However, it seems like Gigi is an exception, as she is 27 years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, new reports suggest that Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, is in full support of her daughter dating Leonardo DiCaprio. As per Life & Style, an insider has said that Gigi’s mother is happy to know that the model has moved on from Zayn Malik. “Yolanda is over the moon that Gigi has finally moved on from Zayn and is dating Leo. Funnily enough, back in the Titanic days, Yolanda had a secret crush on Leo herself,” the source said.

The source claimed that Yolanda Hadid is yet to meet Leonardo DiCaprio and is pushing Gigi Hadid for that to happen. “She thinks she’s so handsome and has been asking Gigi for an introduction. Gigi is planning a casual dinner. It’ll be just the three of them so Yolanda and Leo can get to know each other better,” they added.

Before the rumoured relationship with DiCaprio, the model was dating Zayn Malik. They even share a daughter, Khai. However, things went south after reports came in that the former One Direction member “struck” Yolanda after getting involved in an argument.

Since then, Gigi Hadid called it quits with Zayn, and both are co-parenting their kid. This is also why Yolanda Hadid is allegedly thrilled with her daughter dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

Must Read: Spider-Man 4 Rumours Hints At Tom Holland Teaming Up With Daredevil & A Possible Release Date, Fans Say “This Is Now A Need Not A Want”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram