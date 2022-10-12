A new Spider-Man 4 rumour has been creating buzz all on the internet. Since the release of No Way Home, MCU fans have demanded another movie on Tom Holland’s version of the web-slinger. The 2021 release had broken several box office records and became the biggest movie of the year.

A lot of that had to do with the surprise cameo of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Fans went haywire when the former Spideys appeared on the big screen. Not only do they want the fourth instalment for Holland, but would like to see the other two actors wear the blue and red suits again.

While the chances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire playing the role in future web-slinger movies are low, a new rumour around Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is in. As per Cosmic Circus, Marvel is working on the next film and may bring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin into it this time.

Though Charlie Cox appeared in No Way Home, only for a small cameo it may have been a tease for Daredevil’s involvement in the next Tom Holland starrer. The source claims that Spider-Man 4 may actually handle the aftermath of the Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again. Moreover, it is also said that the fourth sequel will come out at the end of MCU Phase 5, July 12, 2024.

Just after the rumours broke, several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction.

“Where’s the guy who was ADAMANT that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 was NEVER happening? I hope he’s doing okay in these troubling times,” one person said.

“The idea of Spider-Man 4 possibly being a direct sequel to Born Again is insane. It’s all coming together. This duo is going to be absolutely everything,” another fan wrote.

TOM HOLLAND'S SPIDER-MAN 4 RUMORED TO BE SLATED FOR JULY 12 2024 AND WILL BE DEALING WITH MASSIVE STREET-LEVEL RAMIFICATIONS FROM DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN WITH THE POSSIBLITY OF CHARLIE COX CO-STARRING LETS FUCKING GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#SpiderMan4 #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/JVEwZu8AHa — HMK (@HMKilla) October 11, 2022

DAREDEVIL AND KINGPIN IN SPIDER-MAN 4!?!?!!!!?????? this is now a need and not a want lmao — Baron Agatha “He Who Remains” Belova (@historyofthemcu) October 11, 2022

SPIDER-MAN 4 BEING A SEQUEL TO DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN???? OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/u56kzVCrm5 — denzel 🛸 (@zeltron_) October 11, 2022

They should just call Spider-Man 4 DAREDEVIL VS SPIDER-MAN pic.twitter.com/5ESyX4KQVH — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 11, 2022

However, a few pointed out that the alleged release day for Spider-Man 4 seems to be too close. Fans have always wanted the two superheroes to team up, and if the rumours are true then it’s a lucky day for them.

