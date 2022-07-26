Kevin Feige has given fans and audiences across the globe a lot of fodder to keep speculating and talking about for the next three years until phase six ends with not one but two Avengers movies. The Marvel President took to the stage at Comic-Con and announced the confirmation of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Now, who all are involved in the two movies is a mystery that only Kevin can answer but fans are already on the guessing job, and the first contenders are the three Spider-Mans.

Yes, you read that right. To put a more clear perspective, Secret Wars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an event where the Superheroes from Earth 616 and the other timelines have to come together to save the Multiverse from collapsing after several incursions. In this case, the probability of some superheroes coming from alternative timelines is highly possible.

Turns out a Reddit user has now triggered a new conversation on the internet. The question is whether the three Spidey from Spider-Man: No Way Home, namely Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield will reprise their parts in Avengers: Secret Wars or not. People have been giving their theories and opinions regarding the same. Read on.

If you aren’t in sync with the comics, Spider-Man indeed plays a very important role in saving the multiverse in Secret Wars in the comics. He is even joined by Miles Morales in the same and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is yet to reveal how they are going to introduce the latter. Amid that is the question about whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will join Tom Holland to play their versions of Peter Parker in Avengers: Secret Wars or not. Check the below link for the discussion.

While many are in favour of the movie and do want to see Holland, Garfield, and Maguire reprise Peter Parker, some are worried about Miles Morales’ presence. There are even some who aren’t so hyped about the three Spider-Mans coming back together in Avengers: Secret Wars.

