It’s Marvel day across the globe because Kevin Feige has taken the center stage at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 yet again and decided to educate us on what’s ahead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Finally giving fans what they want he didn’t just announce the plan for Phase 4 or reveal the complete lineup for Phase 5, but he even gave us an entry in Phase 6, and guess what the man has confirmed not one but two Avengers movies. Yes, that’s true, we have got more than we manifested in Avengers 5 & 6 but there is also sad news for Russo Brothers’ fans.

For the unversed, the biggest speculation around the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past week was that Kevin Feige is about to announce the first movie in the Earth’s mightiest heroes franchise at the Comic-Con on Saturday. The Marvel President in his announcement said they all were right all the time but it isn’t just 5 but there is also a 6 and both will release in Phase 6 of the universe. Titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

This news has given fans hope to be hooked on till 2025, where Phase 6 waits for us with not one but two Avengers movies. But turns out there is sad news for the fans of the iconic Russo Brothers credited for Infinity War and Endgame. The filmmaker duo will not be directing either of the two new movies including The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars as confirmed by Kevin Feige to Deadline. However, if you remember, the two have even spoken about their desire to direct the latter but looks like Kevin has some other plans.

In the past, while talking about wanting to direct Secret Wars, the Avengers: Endgame director duo told the same publication, “Our love for Marvel is based on the books that we read as kids and the books that we fell in love with. The one series that we adored growing up was Secret Wars. It’s incredibly ambitious, it would be bigger than Infinity War and Endgame, but it’s a massive undertaking. And, you know, those two movies were very hard to make. So, trying to imagine making another two movies even bigger than those two—we’re going to have to sleep on it.”

Meanwhile, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will hit the theatres across the shores on May 2, 2025

