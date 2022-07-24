Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to the comeback of Harry Styles’ Eros. The San-Diego Comic-Con is currently going on, and many new exciting details about the MCU have been revealed. The biggest of them all is the confirmation of Avengers 5 & 6. Feige said that the movies are happening, but the Russo brothers won’t be directing them.

We also got to know that Phases 4, 5, and 6 will be called the Multiverse Saga. Amidst all of this, Kevin spoke a few words on Styles’ character, which was introduced in Eternals. For the unversed, the former One Direction member made his MCU debut as Thanos’ brother.

Though his role was short and Harry Styles was only featured in the end credits scene, Marvel fans have since then anticipated more information about Eros’ future. Now, Kevin Feige has offered just that while speaking with MTV News. The CEO confirmed that the character will be returning soon.

However, Kevin Feige didn’t reveal any more details regarding Harry Styles’ return. But he further revealed that the villain lives in the “cosmic” part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is this a hint towards his inclusion in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Or maybe in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, one of the recently confirmed movies.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us. You’re talking about Ghost Rider, we’ve got Blade, we’ve got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we’ve got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live,” Kevin Feige said.

Now the Marvel fans will just have to wait for more news regarding Harry Styles’ return. Hopefully, the wait is not that long. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

