Leonardo DiCaprio and his love affair with Martin Scorsese’s cinema needs no introduction. The man until now has given spectacular films with the filmmaker and the count now stands at 6. Yes, you read that right! Leo and Martin have churned out 6 films together in the past many years some of which have found cult classic status and they include The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street. So now as they lead to their 6th together, you think they won’t make news all the while they are making it?

Leonardo and Scorsese are now collaborating on the adaptation of Killers Of The Flower Moon. A thriller of sorts, of course, there is much more to the film than a bracket we might put it. It is a story that explored the mysterious murders of the Osage Tribe in northeastern Oklahoma during the 1920s after massive oil deposits were discovered on their land. As per the story, the investigation is led by the newly formed FBI chief 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover. Leo plays Ernest Burkhart, a pivotal character in the movie.

The movie is already one of the most anticipated ones across the globe and fans are pumped up to see what magic Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese create this time. But before that what is making noise is Leo’s salary for the film and turns out it is massive. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

After having spent decades in the business and given some of the most iconic movies over the years, it is given that Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the highest-paid actors there is in Hollywood. So when his massive salary for Killers Of The Flower Moon is revealed, you must not be very surprised, but we must say it is a lot of money. So as per Screenrant, DiCaprio is getting a whopping $30 Million for being in the Scorsese movie.

This is at par with his friend Brad Pitt, who has got the same remuneration for his next with Top Gun Maverick director at Apple. Surprisingly Leonardo DiCaprio also got the same amount for Netflix Don’t Look Up. However, Killers Of The Flower Moon is made on a budget of $200 Million making it the costliest movie shot in Oklahoma.

Killers Of The Flower Moon will hit Apple TV+. The date is yet to be announced.

