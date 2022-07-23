As Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock suggests, the hierarchy of power is about to change in the DCEU as he makes his debut with one of the biggest antiheroes Black Adam. The actor has dedicated himself to the project and they have completely bled into each other. Amid all this excitement to see him play the part, there was also a section that has been expecting to see Henry Cavill as Superman and Zachary Levi as Shazam in the flick.

For the unversed, as comic characters, Shazam and Black Adam have a long history of being archenemies of each other and that has kept fans hoping to see Levi reprise his role in the movie. As for Cavill, The Rock himself has been talking about his urge to have Superman in the movie and challenge him in combat. So you know where all the expectations are coming from.

Turns out neither of the two including Henry Cavill and Zachary Levi are going to be in Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson. The news has now been confirmed by none other than the master of the ship, Director Jaume Collet-Serra. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Jaume Collet-Serra was at The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to talk about the most anticipated Black Adam. This is where the question about Henry Cavill as Superman and Zachary Levi as Shazam’s presence came up. “Our movie is an original story,” Jaume Collet-Serra explained. “By the time the movie ends, he doesn’t know who Shazam or Superman is.” The director added, “He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about.”

However, the buzz is also that Henry Cavill is going to make a surprise appearance at the Comic-Con and talk more about Superman. There is no concrete update on whether he is announcing his comeback and a new project or something else. But fans have already gone crazy and are waiting for the moment. But they can now be sure that he is not in Black Adam.

The Dwayne Johnson starrer hits the big screens on October 21 this year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

