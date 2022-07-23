Even over five years after their infamous separation, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still very much hitting the headlines together occasionally and for not-so-good reasons. Amid all their multiple legal battles the two have been fighting the most heated one in recent times was their tug of war over who owns the Chateau Miraval winery which is now estimated to be $167M, that they together acquired in 2008. But looks like the couple has now been given a verdict and Jolie has won the case.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2015 and were legally divorced in the following year. While the conversation around who is the owner of the much spoken about winery, it was reported that Jolie has sold 50 percent stakes to Russian Ogliarch Yuri Shefler, who owns Russian vodka Stolichnaya (also known as Stoli). The deal did not sit right with a few people and a few lawsuits were filed against the Eternals star. One of which was also from her ex-husband who claimed that he has no idea she was doing this.

Advertisement

Now as per Hollywood Life, the judge has given the final verdict and according to the same Angelina Jolie has won the battle against Brad Pitt. Jolie’s team has subpoenaed the documents from the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star and his company Mondo Bongo and his business manager.

The verdict was given by a Los Angeles court who has directed Brad Pitt and his partners to return the documents to Angelina Jolie’s team. While Pitt’s team appealed the court to deny Jolie any correspondence and paper. But looked like the ball was entirely in Angelina’s court as the court told Brad and his team that they can not wait until the appeal decision is made and should hand over the documents to the defendants.

Brad Pitt had accused Angelina Jolie of inflicting harm on him after selling the shares in the winery. “Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his,” the past documents said. “She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Wife Nicole Kidman Suffered A Miscarriage Around The Time He Abruptly Announced Their Divorce, Here’s What The Reports Once Said

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram