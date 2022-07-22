Singer Beyonce has shared the credits for her seventh full-length solo album titled ‘Renaissance’.

The album includes names such as Drake, Jay-Z, and Pharrell, veteran hitmakers like The Dream, Raphael Saadiq, Hit-Boy, Mike Dean and Nova Wav, and some unknowns who are having their first entries on Genius.com, reports Variety.

Based on the songwriting credits revealed in Apple Music collaborators include, Drake, on the song ‘Heated’, Jay-Z, with credits on three songs, Pharrell Williams, likely in collaboration with his Neptunes partner Chad Hugo, Nigerian singer Tems, Solange/ D’Angelo collaborator Raphael Saadiq, R&B chanteuse Sabrina Claudio.

Longtime Beyonce collaborator The-Dream (‘Single Ladies’, ‘Who Run the World (Girls)’) on multiple songs, Longtime Jay-Z/ Kanye West collaborator No I.D., Songwriting/production duo Nova Wav PC Records founder and Charli XCX collaborator A. G. Cook, R&B singer and former Odd Future member Syd, longtime Kanye West collaborator Mike Dean, artist/producer Labrinth, star producer and Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers, although it seems possible it could be a sample and DJ/producer Honey Dijon.

Veteran hip-hop producer Hit-Boy and what appear to be samples of songs involving James Brown, Giorgio Moroder, and Donna Summer. ‘Renaissance’ is said to feature both dance and country-leaning tracks, although it remains unclear whether the country songs will appear as a separate album, or as part of the first edition of “Renaissance.”

Beyonce has released four albums since 2016’s ‘Lemonade’, although none of them are full studio solo albums.

