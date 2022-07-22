Leave it to Britney Spears to make your jaw drop after posting some bold n*ked photos of her on her Instagram. The pop singer doesn’t shy away when it comes to stripping down to flaunt her bare skin. The Toxic singer, who recently tied the knot with her beau Sam Asghari, shared a series of n*de pics.

Advertisement

After her lavish wedding at her Los Angeles home, the newlywed couple flew for their tropical honeymoon. The singer shared a now-deleted video of her frolicking along the shore of one island. Britney was donning a blue bikini and rolling around the ocean.

Advertisement

Now, she has shocked her fans by going shirtless in a series of Instagram photos. Britney Spears seemed to have an impromptu photoshoot where she was topless in her bed. As per the caption of one of the pics, Spears is currently in London. The Gimme More singer was wearing a green bathing suit bottom.

Britney Spears also rocked a choker with a black pendant on it. Both her hands covered her b**bs while she stared into the camera. Fans immediately took to the comment section. “You are definitely the most popular mom at your kids school,” one fan joked. “Where is your wedding ring?” pointed out another.

While many replied with fire emojis and appreciated Spears for being comfortable in her skin, several others didn’t share the same emotions.

“Um is her husband ok with those pics??? Dayum I mean she beautiful, but I’d leave that for my hubby to see,” said one user.

“Please please stop with these kinds of pics. I’m a fan of your music and dancing not naked pics of your home/private life. Please stop,” wrote another.

No matter what people think, Britney Spears doesn’t care. She has received criticism over posting n*ked photos a lot, but that doesn’t stop her from not sharing more.

Must Read: Amber Heard Officially Appeals The Johnny Depp Case Verdict, Says “We Realize Today’s Filing Will Ignite The Twitter Bonfires”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram