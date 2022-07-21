Ryan Gosling is a heartthrob and he manages to steal our hearts every time he decides to grace us with his presence – just see his The Gray Man premiere red carpet looks… While there is no doubt that he is s*xy as hell, did you know he once credited himself for Britney Spears being s*xual?

Well, Gosling, Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake have been friends since before they gained fame and became who they are today. The actors/singers met as kids when they were part of Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club. Read on to know what he feels he is responsible for Britney being s*xual now.

As per an IMDb trivia piece, Ryan Gosling once spoke about why he feels responsible for Britney Spears’ s*xuality. Well, as per The Gray Man actor, while they were kids and members of Mickey Mouse Club, he corrupted her and a couple of others like Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

Talking about being responsible for her attaining the title of a s*x symbol, Ryan Gosling spoke about them things and getting into trouble for imparting the carnal knowledge. He explains, “They would come and ask me questions about s*x, and I just told them what I heard – like positions and stuff. All the other mothers went to Disney and told them I was corrupting their kids. I feel somewhat responsible for how s*xual she is right now. When I see her with a snake around her neck, I think, ‘Did I do that?'”

While Ryan without a doubt had a blast with his co-members on the sets of Mickey Mouse Club, did you know how he actually landed on it? In a conversation with Letterman in the past, the Notebook actor had revealed it happened when all the girls in his class were auditioning and he decided to jump to the wagon too. He even revealed that it was only after he was brought on board that those who hired him realized he couldn’t really dance or sing. He even joked that as he wasn’t talented, they stopped using him on the show.

On the work front, Ryan Gosling is awaiting the release of his next, The Gray Man on Netflix tomorrow. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo – the film based on a 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush and more.

