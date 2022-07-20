Ana de Armas thinks that there is no need for James Bond to be a woman but believes that the Bond girls can have more substance to them. The actress appeared in the latest 007 film, No Time to Die, which was Daniel Craig’s last venture as the British super-spy.

Hunt for a new Bond has been in full motion since then. Many names have been considered for the role. This includes Henry Cavill, Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and more. Though the producers are still in talks for finalising one, fans have pointed out their favourite, and so far, Idris and Henry for the win.

Amidst the next 007 discussions, another debate sparked on whether there should be a female James Bond. We all know that the secret agent has been portrayed as a misogynist character, and the stories of the films have been sexist on several occasions, especially when it comes to the role of the Bond girl. Now, Ana de Armas has something to say about the same.

Speaking with The Sun, she said, “There shouldn’t be any need to steal someone else’s character, you know, to take over.” Ana de Armas added, “This is a novel, and it leads into this James Bond world and this fantasy of that universe where he’s at.” Several others have shared the same opinion and believed that a new character should be established for women, instead of them fitting into one.

The Deep Water actress continued speaking about how instead of a female 007, the Bond girls should be paid more attention to. “What I would like is that the female roles in the Bond films, even though Bond will continue to be a man, are brought to life in a different way,” Ana said.

Ana de Armas hopes that “future women will be given a more substantial part and recognition.” Ever since her role in Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die, James Bond fans want her to reprise her role for the next movie as well.

