Reality star Kim Kardashian is reworking on her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s diet, over fears his pizza and pasta guzzling habits could tempt her.

She has lost 9 kilos since having to fit into Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic birthday dress for this year’s Met Gala, reports mirror.co.uk.

Kim Kardashian reportedly wants Pete Davidson, who she has been dating since October, to cut out his love of junk food as she is determined to be in the best shape for her swimwear line.

“Kim has told Pete he has to stop eating junk, it kills her because he is tall and skinny. He can eat whatever he wants thanks to his metabolism and it drives her mad,” a source told Closer.

“She doesn’t want that food around to tempt her away from her strict regime, he’s made no secret of loving his late-night pizza and pasta binges. Kim Kardashian has told him he needs to curb them because she wants to be even trimmer to promote her metallic swimwear and the material is very unforgiving. She can’t afford to look lumpy or dumpy.”

Kim‘s workout regime is well documented, but the insider claims it drives the mother-of-four “insane” that Davidson can eat fast food and doesn’t have to exercise.

Last month, Kim Kardashian revealed she’s lost 9 kilos in total due to the fact she has cut out all junk food and sugar.

