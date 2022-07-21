Kim Kardashian is one of the most talked about celebrity superstars in the Hollywood Industry. Being one of the most famous actresses/models in show business, Kim’s personal life never missed making it to the headlines of any news portal.

Talking about the same, the American socialite had once opened up about her feelings for actor Johnny Depp claiming that she had a huge crush on him.

It was in an old interview back in 2020 when Kim Kardashian told Australia’s Daily Life that she had a huge crush on Johnny Depp when she was a teenager. Kim said, “I was obsessed with Johnny Depp when I was a teenager. I thought he was so hot. He was gorgeous and had that bad-boy streak – especially when he was with Winona Ryder and then Kate Moss. I loved looking at couples and wondering what it was that attracted them to each other. I didn’t go for bad boys as a general rule and I never went for party boys but was certainly attracted to Johnny Depp physically.”

This revelation was made back in 2020 and it is to be noted that Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West during that year, and Johnny Depp was leading single life after splitting with Amber Heard back in 2017. Praising her husband, Kim continued “All men should be like my husband Kanye. He is very selfless when it comes to our relationship. He is giving and loving. He is respectful and has a great understanding about my needs.”

Coming back to the present, Kim and Kanye split and have gone their separate in April 2021. The duo is still parents to their four children namely: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim is now dating Ace comedian Pete Davidson. The two met each other in October 2021.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp recently had the biggest moment of his life after he won the high-profile defamation case against her now ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor was granted a sum of USD 15 million in damages.

