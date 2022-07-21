BTS has become a global sensation in the last few years and its popularity is a testament to the fact that the Korean wave is prominent not just in India but around the world. The boys broke millions of hearts when they announced that they are going solo with their careers but on the brighter side, at least they are able to explore their talents to their true potential. A recent revelation by a popular director suggests that the oldest of the band, Kim SeokJin aka Jin hyung will soon be making his acting debut and we are totally in for it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys recently held a live session where they announced that they will focus on their solo careers henceforth and the fans won’t be seeing them together as a band for a while. They have also decided to drop solo albums through Big Hit and J-Hope’s version has already been creating crazy hype since its release. The boys also supported him through his journey and were recently spotted at the pre-release event of his album.

Advertisement

ARMYs are extremely hyped for the phase two of BTS and guess what, looks like we will get to see Jin as an actor soon. Director Kim Nam Gil recently spoke to Cosmopolitan about gelling along better with senior actors and in the process, sort of revealed that he is collaborating with Jin.

“It’s because I’m behind the digital age, I can communicate better with my hyungs and noonas. I worked with young actors like Jin from BTS, Cha Eun Woo from Astro and Seo Ju-hyun from Girls’ Generation but I couldn’t communicate well. (laughs)”, Kim Nam Gil revealed.

OMG ACTOR JIN ???😭😭😭 https://t.co/oAd3ZdCOZd — Kᴇᴇʀᴛʜᴀɴᴀ⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭ JACK IN THE BOX🃏 (@KimtaeEunjoo) July 21, 2022

If this is true, then ARMYs will soon get to see Jin’s debut project which has been pending to happen for a while now. Imagine him in a dreamy K-drama or romantic comedy film. We can barely keep calm!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Ana de Armas Offers Her Opinion On A Female James Bond: “There Shouldn’t Be A Need To Steal Someone Else’s Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram