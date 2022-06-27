BTS member Kim Seokjin aka Jin has been making headlines for his posts on the social media platform, featuring himself on holidays at the Jeju Islands. While the singer previously broke the internet with his shirtless picture flaunting his tattoos, now he plans to throw the fans into another frenzy with his new post.

Previously the BTS singer was seen in a shirtless image flaunting his friendship tattoo which threw fans in a complete frenzy. Let’s see what turned the Indian BTS fans upside down.

Well in a recent uploaded post by Kim Seokjin aka Jin, the singer was seen holding a dish which looked like a long roll. It was only natural for Indian fans to assume that he was having a South Indian classic, Dosa. In reality, what the singer was eating was a Korean dish called Galchi which in English is called hairtail fish and in India, it is recognised as Karli Fish.

At first glance, the presentation of the dish can deceive anyone, making them believe that it was Dosa. Fans were quite stunned when they realised the reality of the dish, making it quite a fun moment on the social media platform. The Desi BTS ARMY took it to the micro blogging platform to share their thoughts on the post.

Check out the post and tweets below

is that dosa??! 👀 u all pic.twitter.com/HZ8bu4aCrX — nabi ⁷ ⋆ hybe intern🎖️ (@kookies_boo) June 27, 2022

Wait that is a fish???I thought it was dosa😭Btw is he the same person who literally broke the internet yesterday?? pic.twitter.com/mOmbliEE2N — Pausali⁷ 🃏ʲᵃᶜᵏ ᶦⁿ ᵗʰᵉ ᵇᵒˣ (@_bts_lovergirl) June 27, 2022

DAMN i was like why is the dosa so long that its dangling off the plate🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SG9zBo5UxQ — Thri⁷ | ApoBangpo💫🫰🏻💜 (@joons_cactus) June 27, 2022

i thought he was eating dosa at first 💀 — dee⁷ 💜🐋 (@peuupeuuu) June 27, 2022

For a second i thought he was eating dosa my god i need to lie down — Kiwi⁷🃏 (@Bigpurr93) June 27, 2022

OMG JIN EATING DOSA FROM INDIA ??!! — Hani⁷ in the box |←→| (@hoeforbangtan00) June 27, 2022

where did he get masala dosa from? — Isika⁷ -.- (@tanniebug) June 27, 2022

I dunno the food but it reminds me of those huge paper dosas we get at some restaurants. Only paper dosa is not that flat. https://t.co/ckIHrrZcpK — Neepa💜BTS ⟭⟬⟬⟭ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@NeepaGummapu) June 27, 2022

For 2seconds I thought Jin was with a Dosa — Ssaraa⁷ BTS: Got No Clothes⟭⟬ (@Jungoodeewani) June 27, 2022

HELP IT'S A FISH??? I THOUGHT IT'S A DOSA LMAODJHKSKSJ — ⇆`p⁷ in the box 🃏 (@btsuniversea) June 27, 2022

Meanwhile, recently the boys announced their hiatus news on the internet where they announced that they will be utilising this time to work on their individual careers. The leader of the group RM had said, “I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don’t give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something.” Continuing on that Jimin added, “We can’t help but think of our fans no matter what. We want to be the kind of artistes that are remembered by our fans. I think that’s why we are going through a rough patch right now. We are trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

