Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth has always managed to be the talk of the town regardless. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his most anticipated film Thor: Love And Thunder which brings back Chris as one of the most loved and iconic superheroes of God Of Thunder. Apart from bringing Chris, Thor’s latest instalment also brings Christian Bale back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth’s upcoming film also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe in pivotal roles alongside Hemsworth and Bale.

The film is slated to hit the screens in the first week of July. Recently, the world premiere of the film took place and it saw the cast and crew making their appearance felt.

As Chris Hemsworth’s fans await his upcoming film Thor: Love & Thunder eagerly, we bring to you an interesting throwback story about the superhero. In 2014, the actor has grabbed headlines when he had apparently banned his wife Elsa Pataky from posing for an adult magazine. Yes, you heard that right! Elsa was reportedly approached to pose on the magazine n*ked which Chris thought would be inappropriate

Earlier, a source to Elsa Pataky had told America’s Star magazine, “She said it would be a great career move, but Chris wanted nothing to do with the conversation. He said it would be inappropriate for a woman with such young children to pose naked.”

On the personal front, ‘Thor’ Chris and Elsa are already proud parents to India Rose Hemsworth and their twin daughters Sasha and Tristan Hemsworth.

Coming back to Chris Hemsworth, the most anticipated film, Thor: Love and Thunder is helmed by Taika Waititi. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 7 in India.

