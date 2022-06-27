Daniel Radcliffe – I bet every time you hear this name the image of Harry Potter comes to mind. The actor – who began playing the young wizard who survived the death spell cast by Lord Voldemort – at the age of 11 years old has come a long way. He is no longer ‘the boy who lived’ but has transformed into the man who steals hearts.

Today, we take you back a good number of years when the Now You See Me 2 actor got candid about quite a few personal things. In a 2014 conversation, the Harry Potter star got opened up about many things including losing his v*rginity, whether s*x is better with or without booze, and more. Want to know all the deets? Well, why are you waiting – scroll down!

In a candid conversation with Elle magazine in 2014, Daniel Radcliffe opened up and spilled the beans on his first s*xual experience when he asked if there was anything he would do differently about losing his v*rginity. Answering the interviewer, the British stud said, “I’m one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time.”

Continuing explaining his ‘first time’ Daniel Radcliffe added, “It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well.” The Harry Potter actor further stated, “I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better s*x since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other peoples’ were—like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.”

In the same conversation, the actor also opened up about whether he prefers s*x sober or after a couple of drinks. Daniel, who has been open about his struggles with alcohol abuse and going sober in 2010, provided an honest response saying, “For some people, s*x might be better drunk, but for me—and the person I’m doing it with—it’s much better sober.”

Well, after reading this we are sure you will no longer think of Daniel Radcliffe as the innocent 11-year-old wizard but as a heartthrob who knows exactly what he wants and how.

